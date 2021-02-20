Pakistani soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan op

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Base Operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire two terrorists including a militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed.

During exchange of fire Havaldar Shehzad Raza embraced shahadat.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.