Pakistani soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan op
Web Desk
08:16 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Pakistani soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan op
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Base Operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire two terrorists including a militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed.

During exchange of fire Havaldar Shehzad Raza embraced shahadat.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area.

During search operation Security Forces recovered huge cache of weapons.

More From This Category
ATATURK-XI 2021 – Pakistan-Turkey joint drills ...
07:51 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
In PICS | PSL 2021 kicks off with a bang!
07:17 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
PM Imran removes KP minister for supporting PML-N ...
06:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Karachi man drives Jaguar in reverse (VIDEO)
06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC ...
05:27 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Pakistan says Iran border fencing to be completed ...
04:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)
04:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr