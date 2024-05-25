PTI MPA breaks gridlock, activates power during Peshawar protest

Amidst a protest against load shedding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MPA Fazal Elahi, along with protesters, stormed the Rehman Baba Grid Station of Peshawar Electric Supply Corporation (PESCO) and forcibly activated several feeders.

According to a PESCO spokesperson, MPA Fazal Elahi led the demonstrators in surrounding the grid station and then entering it to switch on nine feeders. These feeders are categorized as high-loss feeders due to significant electricity theft and non-payment of dues, with losses exceeding 80%. The feeders turned on include those serving the areas of Hazarkhwani, Yakkatoot, Akhunabad, New Chamakni, Surizai Bala, and Qalandarabad. PESCO was actively working to reduce losses on these feeders.

Subsequently, successful negotiations were held between MPA Fazal Elahi and PESCO officials, resulting in the resumption of electricity supply from Rehman Baba Grid Station to Hazarkhwani and other affected areas. It was agreed that load shedding would be limited to a maximum of 10 hours.

During the negotiations, MPA Fazal Elahi assured cooperation in eradicating the illegal 'kunda' system and electricity theft. Following this assurance, Fazal Elahi announced the end of the protest, and the demonstrators dispersed.

In the meantime, PESCO Executive Engineer Alam Zeb stated that load shedding in the area was being reduced. Community leaders also committed to ensuring the payment of outstanding dues. Speaking on the occasion, MPA Fazal Elahi emphasized the importance of addressing staff shortages at WAPDA and pledged to eliminate the culture of electricity theft in the area, ensuring that WAPDA regularly issues monthly bills.