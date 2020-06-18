NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, President told
NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, President told
ISLAMABAD – Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday presented annual report of the Bureau to President Arif Alvi wherein it was told that the corruption watchdog had recovered Rs. 141.54 billion during the last year.

Moreover, the Bureau had also completed 747 inquiries and 269 investigations during the said year and the accumulative success ratio of prosecution remained 68.8%.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the president said the Bureau was an independent organization and it needed to be further strengthened to eradicate corruption from the society.

