NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, President told
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday presented annual report of the Bureau to President Arif Alvi wherein it was told that the corruption watchdog had recovered Rs. 141.54 billion during the last year.
Moreover, the Bureau had also completed 747 inquiries and 269 investigations during the said year and the accumulative success ratio of prosecution remained 68.8%.
Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the president said the Bureau was an independent organization and it needed to be further strengthened to eradicate corruption from the society.
- Pakistan witnesses ‘decline’ in coronavirus case in last 4 days12:04 AM | 19 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan court awards life imprisonment to three in Imran Farooq ...10:38 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, President told09:39 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops unilaterally tried to change status quo after crossing ...09:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
-
- Saba Qamar reveals that ONE beauty product she can’t live without06:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days03:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- HSY reminisces about the time he attended Prince Charles and ...02:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020