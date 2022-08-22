Imran Khan gets protective bail to avoid arrest in terror case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Monday approved three-day protective bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, barring his possible arrest in a terror case.

A two-member bench heard the petition filed by the former prime minister through his counsel Babar Awan after the cricketer-turned-politician was booked for threatening to file cases against the cops, and bureaucracy, besides leveling baseless allegations against state institutions.

The court granted bail to Imran Khan till August 25 after removing the objections raised by the registrar on the petition.

The registrar had objected that the PTI chief did not turn up for biometric verification.

“Why have a petition been filed with the high court instead of an anti-terrorism court?” the registrar said, adding that a verified copy of the terror case had also not been submitted along with the petition.

Islamabad police registered the case a day after the defiant politician singled out senior officials of the capital force and a female judge who approved the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, who now faces sedition charges.

A case was lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Margalla Police Station on charges of hate-provoking speech in a bid to disrupt the peace. As per the First information report, the PTI chief hurled threats at the state institutions and attempted to mount pressure on the judiciary and the law enforcers.

On Sunday night, PTI leaders and supporters staged protests across the country after reports about his arrest warrants went viral on social media.