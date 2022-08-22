Imran Khan gets protective bail to avoid arrest in terror case
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Monday approved three-day protective bail for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, barring his possible arrest in a terror case.
A two-member bench heard the petition filed by the former prime minister through his counsel Babar Awan after the cricketer-turned-politician was booked for threatening to file cases against the cops, and bureaucracy, besides leveling baseless allegations against state institutions.
The court granted bail to Imran Khan till August 25 after removing the objections raised by the registrar on the petition.
The registrar had objected that the PTI chief did not turn up for biometric verification.
“Why have a petition been filed with the high court instead of an anti-terrorism court?” the registrar said, adding that a verified copy of the terror case had also not been submitted along with the petition.
Islamabad police registered the case a day after the defiant politician singled out senior officials of the capital force and a female judge who approved the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, who now faces sedition charges.
A case was lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Margalla Police Station on charges of hate-provoking speech in a bid to disrupt the peace. As per the First information report, the PTI chief hurled threats at the state institutions and attempted to mount pressure on the judiciary and the law enforcers.
On Sunday night, PTI leaders and supporters staged protests across the country after reports about his arrest warrants went viral on social media.
Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, ... 11:06 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not spare Islamabad Police inspector ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- PIA announces cut in China fare for Pakistani students02:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- US condoles death of Pakistani soldiers in Azad Kashmir road mishap01:20 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan squad for Asia ...12:58 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- UAE announces to re-appoint ambassador in Iran after six-year chill11:28 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Floods in Balochistan leave Coke Studio’s 'Kana Yaari' singer Wahab ...09:39 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, political fraternity condole Nayyara Noor's death05:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
- Celebrities mourn death of Nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor04:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022