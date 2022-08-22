UAE announces to re-appoint ambassador in Iran after six-year chill
ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to send back its ambassador to Iran after the gap of six years.
The Gulf country had severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 and called back its ambassador.
The latest development comes in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran, and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador, and the recent phone call in this regard, held in July 26, 2022, between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of of Iran.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reported that Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Tehran, will resume his duties in the coming days.
It stated that this comes in coordination with the Iranian foreign ministry in line with diplomatic norms governing bilateral relations.
The Ministry confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will resume his duties at the UAE Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming days to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region, WAM reported.
US, India, Israel, and UAE form new bloc 05:40 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
WASHINGTON – The US, India, Israel, and United Arab Emirates will hold their maiden summit next month as part of ...
