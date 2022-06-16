US, India, Israel, and UAE form new bloc

WASHINGTON – The US, India, Israel, and United Arab Emirates will hold their maiden summit next month as part of the Biden administration's efforts to ‘re-energise and revitalize’ alliances across the world.

Reports in international media said the alliance was formed ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the West Asian region.

It was reported that Indian premier Modi, Israeli PM Neftali Bennett and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Joe Biden would attend the first virtual summit of the I2U2 grouping in July.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told media correspondents that Biden is looking forward to engaging with Bennett, Modi, and Mohammed bin Zayed.

He called the South Asian nation a massive consumer market, saying there are several fields where the alliance can work together, especially climate, technology, trade, and security.

"India is a massive market. It is a massive consumer market. It's a massive producer of high-tech and highly sought-after goods as well"

The US spokesman mentioned that “Washington’s approach is not only to revitalise and re-energise our system of alliances and partnerships around the world, but also to stitch together partnerships that did not exist previously or were not utilised to their full extent”.

Deepening trade and economic ties between these countries is in our interest when it comes to the relationship between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi. Adding that these nations have deepened their relationship in recent times.

US President will embark on the international tour from July 13 to July 16 with stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia, and engagements with nearly a dozen counterparts from across the region and beyond.