One killed, several injured as violence mars by-election in Karachi’s NA-240
KARACHI – Clashes erupted between political workers of different parties during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency resulting in the death of one person while several suffered injuries.
The clashes started as workers of a party attempted to forcefully enter a polling station after which the rival group tried to stop which led to a deadly brawl. It reportedly occurred in the Landhi and Korangi areas of the port city where a by-election was held on Thursday (today).
The rival groups also used weapons that resulted in the injuries of several political activists.
🚨🚨*لانڈھی 6 نمبر پر تحریک لبیک پاکستان کے کارکنان پر حملہ، شدید فائرنگ*— ❤ھم ہے لبیک والے❤ (@AbidHayat786) June 16, 2022
ٹی ایل پی کی کامیابی دیکھتے ھوۓ مخالفین آپے سے باہر اوچے ھتکنڈوں پر اُتر آۓ #NA240_Rizvi_Ka#کرین_پہ_ٹھپہ#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#عوامی_فیصلہ_تھا#FuelPrice#DGISPR#عوامی_فیصلہ_تھا pic.twitter.com/8hsHVIjciC
Jinnah Hospital officials told media that one dead body and four injured were brought to the emergency. The deceased man and the injured persons suffered gunshot injuries.
In a viral clip from outside the polling station, the baton-wielding men can be seen while gunshots could be heard at a distance. The clashes occurred despite a contingent of security personnel deployed in the area.
Following the causality, Pak Sarzameen Party and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan parties accused each other of opening gunfire.
More to follow…
