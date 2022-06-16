One killed, several injured as violence mars by-election in Karachi’s NA-240

KARACHI – Clashes erupted between political workers of different parties during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency resulting in the death of one person while several suffered injuries.

The clashes started as workers of a party attempted to forcefully enter a polling station after which the rival group tried to stop which led to a deadly brawl. It reportedly occurred in the Landhi and Korangi areas of the port city where a by-election was held on Thursday (today).

The rival groups also used weapons that resulted in the injuries of several political activists.

🚨🚨*لانڈھی 6 نمبر پر تحریک لبیک پاکستان کے کارکنان پر حملہ، شدید فائرنگ*



ٹی ایل پی کی کامیابی دیکھتے ھوۓ مخالفین آپے سے باہر اوچے ھتکنڈوں پر اُتر آۓ #NA240_Rizvi_Ka#کرین_پہ_ٹھپہ#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#عوامی_فیصلہ_تھا#FuelPrice#DGISPR#عوامی_فیصلہ_تھا pic.twitter.com/8hsHVIjciC — ❤ھم ہے لبیک والے❤ (@AbidHayat786) June 16, 2022

Jinnah Hospital officials told media that one dead body and four injured were brought to the emergency. The deceased man and the injured persons suffered gunshot injuries.

In a viral clip from outside the polling station, the baton-wielding men can be seen while gunshots could be heard at a distance. The clashes occurred despite a contingent of security personnel deployed in the area.

Following the causality, Pak Sarzameen Party and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan parties accused each other of opening gunfire.

