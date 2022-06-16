Watch - Trailer of Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani’ is out now
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar has donned the hat of the director with his upcoming horror film 'Gulabo Rani’ and needless to say, the poster promises a bone-chilling tale.
Released by Eastern Terrestrial Studios, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor's production company was launched with his brother-friend Meiraj in April.
Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actor shared the poster and wrote, "Eastern Terrestrial Studios in collaboration with @downtownfilms_ and ChannelTek presents the First Official Poster for Gulabo Rani."
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Mukhtar, the film has written by Ali Mudar and Mukhtar's wife Zunaira Inam Khan. The actor first shared the poster on Instagram a few days ago.
Gulabo Rani stars Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz and features a special appearance by Khushhal Khan Khattak.
Moreover, the official release date for Gulabo Rani hasn't been announced, but the trailer revealed that it will come out this July.
Fahad Mustafa's kids recreate Quaid-e-Azam ... 06:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Children of Pakistan's heartthrob Fahad Mustafa have recreated the upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s trailer ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
- One killed, several injured as violence mars by-election in ...06:42 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
- US, India, Israel, and UAE form new bloc05:40 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani reveals her favorite Bollywood movies and ...05:16 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's latest video from a Turkey hospital leaves ...04:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
-
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022