Watch - Trailer of Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani’ is out now 

Web Desk
07:05 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Source: Usman Mukhtar (Instagram)
Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar has donned the hat of the director with his upcoming horror film 'Gulabo Rani’ and needless to say, the poster promises a bone-chilling tale. 

Released by Eastern Terrestrial Studios, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor's production company was launched with his brother-friend Meiraj in April.

Taking to Instagram, the Anaa actor shared the poster and wrote, "Eastern Terrestrial Studios in collaboration with @downtownfilms_ and ChannelTek presents the First Official Poster for Gulabo Rani."

Directed by Mukhtar, the film has written by Ali Mudar and Mukhtar's wife Zunaira Inam Khan. The actor first shared the poster on Instagram a few days ago.

Gulabo Rani stars Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz and features a special appearance by Khushhal Khan Khattak.

Moreover, the official release date for Gulabo Rani hasn't been announced, but the trailer revealed that it will come out this July.

