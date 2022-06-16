Samina Ahmed makes her Hollywood debut in Ms Marvel
07:30 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Samina Ahmed makes her Hollywood debut in Ms Marvel
Source: @msmarvelofficial (Instagram)/ @samina_tv (Instagram)
Marvel's newest superhero TV series is making waves while fans are ecstatic as more characters are unveiled.

Seasoned Pakistani actor Samina Ahmed was the latest one to be featured in the much-anticipated web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to social media where she shared a clip featuring Samina Ahmed as Iman’s grandmother.

Introducing Nani, Samina Ahmed in Ms. Marvel, she wrote, adding that Episode 2 is out on Disneyplus and will hit Pakistani cinemas on June 17th.

Iman can be seen having a video calling her maternal grandmother. The duo discussed the gifts they exchanged. On Kamala’s curiosity, her grandmother revealed the origin of the bangle, saying It belonged to her mother.

Before the two continue the late-night conversation, Kamala’s father knocked on the door after he heard voices from her room. Later, Kamala slammed the door using special powers as his father attempted to enter the room.

Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its ... 10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

The hit track Peechay Hutt from the top music franchise is part of Marvel Studio’s much-awaited series, which is ...

The series includes several Pakistani stars including Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Nimra Bucha. Earlier, Pakistani hip-hop sensation and first female rapper, Eva B, were also featured in the first episode of the hit series.

Another Pakistani artist featured in Ms ... 11:28 AM | 12 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan’s latest hip-hop sensation and first female rapper, Eva B, is at the cloud nine as her ...

