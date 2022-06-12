Another Pakistani artist featured in Ms Marvel series

KARACHI – Pakistan’s latest hip-hop sensation and first female rapper, Eva B, is at the cloud nine as her track ‘Rozi’ has been featured in first episode of Ms Marvel.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to hit Pakistani cinemas on June 16.

A special cinema format version of the six episode series has been created for Pakistan — split into three parts.

Taking to Instagram, Eva B shared a clip of the song and expressed her happiness over being featured in Ms Marvel. The track has been produced and co-written by American singer and composer Gingger Shankar.

“I am feeling greaaatttt and so lucky that I got a feature in @msmarvelofficial ’s 1st episode,” the Kana Yaari singer captioned the post.

“I specially wanna thank @gingger_shankar for making this Happen,” she added.