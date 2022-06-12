Another Pakistani artist featured in Ms Marvel series
Eva B is the first woman rapper from the South Asian country
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan’s latest hip-hop sensation and first female rapper, Eva B, is at the cloud nine as her track ‘Rozi’ has been featured in first episode of Ms Marvel.
Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is all set to hit Pakistani cinemas on June 16.
A special cinema format version of the six episode series has been created for Pakistan — split into three parts.
Taking to Instagram, Eva B shared a clip of the song and expressed her happiness over being featured in Ms Marvel. The track has been produced and co-written by American singer and composer Gingger Shankar.
View this post on Instagram
“I am feeling greaaatttt and so lucky that I got a feature in @msmarvelofficial ’s 1st episode,” the Kana Yaari singer captioned the post.
“I specially wanna thank @gingger_shankar for making this Happen,” she added.
Ms Marvel: Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as ... 10:47 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
After a long wait, we finally know who will be the MCU's Kamala. Marvel studio has tapped newcomer Iman Vellani to ...
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- COAS Bajwa leads Pakistani delegation in apex military meeting in ...01:57 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
-
-
- PAKvWI, 3rd ODI – Pakistan eye clean sweep against Windies today11:50 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos set internet on fire10:05 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022