Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel superhero series

The hit track Peechay Hutt from the top music franchise is part of Marvel Studio’s much-awaited series, which is now the highest-scoring Disney+ and MCU original series on the global rating website.

Pakistan’s first female rapper Eva B was the first to feature in an episode of Ms Marvel. Now Justin Bibis, who in their biggest breakthrough made their debut in Coke Studio, have featured in the television miniseries.

Justin Bibis also reacted to the development. In a recent Instagram post, the singing sensation expressed gratitude to Zulfiqar and Sarah, and the CS team.

The viral duo dropped a photo of them with the series’ stars Iman Vellani.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ms. Marvel, a web series portraying the first Muslim and Pakistani superhero, is making waves across fans. A special cinema format version of the six-episode series has been created for Pakistan in three parts.

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announced the six-episode show will be split into three parts.