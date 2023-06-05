Search

What does Nadia Afgan's new tattoo mean?

Maheen Khawaja 08:07 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Source: Nadia Afgan (Instagram)

In the ever-evolving world of Pakistani entertainment, Nadia Afgan's contributions have left an indelible mark, and her latest tattoo has only added to the intrigue surrounding her. With her extraordinary acting abilities and distinctive presence, she remains an icon in the industry, captivating audiences with each new endeavour and leaving fans eager to unravel the mysteries behind her captivating persona.

With a diverse range of performances in both Urdu and Punjabi plays, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment landscape.

Nadia gained widespread recognition and rose to prominence through her role in the immensely popular TV serial "Family Front" in 1997. This breakthrough performance showcased her acting prowess and set the stage for a successful career. Building on her initial success, she achieved further acclaim in 2000 with the iconic sitcom "Shashlik," which originally aired on PTV Home and was later re-aired on Geo TV in 2011.

However, it was her comic portrayal in the blockbuster comedy-drama "Suno Chanda" on Hum TV in 2018 that truly catapulted Nadia Afgan to new heights of fame. Her character, Shahana Batool, became a beloved fan-favourite, captivating audiences with her comedic timing and impeccable acting skills. The success of "Suno Chanda" led to a sequel, "Suno Chanda 2," in which Nadia reprised her role and continued to enthral viewers with her exceptional performance.

Beyond her professional achievements, Afgan recently caught the attention of fans and the media with her new tattoo. The intricately designed tattoo has sparked curiosity among her followers, prompting speculation about its meaning and significance.

While the exact meaning of Nadia Afgan's tattoo remains a mystery, it serves as a testament to her individuality and unique personality.

The tattoo artist recently shared a photo of the tattoo adorning the Suno Chanda actress, accompanied by the intriguing caption "Ikigai." This Japanese concept brings together the terms "iki," which signifies being alive or life, and "gai," which conveys benefit or worth. When merged, these terms encompass the idea of finding something that gives life meaning, purpose, or worth. In essence, Ikigai mirrors the French notion of "raison d'etre" or "reason for being."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rayem Tajwer (@meyulil)

Fans and admirers eagerly shared numerous theories and interpretations regarding the meaning of the tattoo, sparking lively discussions. However, some individuals expressed their disapproval, arguing that the tattoo went against certain beliefs or values. 

Nadia Afgan opens up about not having children in a heartfelt note

