Renowned Bollywood actress Tabu, celebrated for her dynamic performances in the Indian film industry, has an intriguing connection with the Pakistani cinema.
Tabu, born Tabsum Fatima Hashmi on November 4, 1971, is the daughter of Jamal Hashmi, a distinguished Pakistani actor of the 1970s.
Jamal Hashmi rose to prominence when the acclaimed producer and director Ali Affan Siddiqui, seeking a distinctive face for his film, selected him for the groundbreaking movie "Siza." Under the production of Ali Affan Siddiqui, the film garnered immense popularity, leading him to adopting the screen name Jameel Hashmi in the film world.
Hashmi's personal life took a turn when he married Rizwana, a teacher from a Muslim family in Hyderabad, India, and a relative of Indian actress Shabana Azmi. The couple moved to Lahore, Punjab, but their marital bliss faced challenges, eventually leading to his decision to leave the Pakistani film industry and relocate to India.
In India, Jamal's family grew with the birth of two daughters, Tabu and her sister Farah Naz. However, their journey took a poignant turn as domestic issues escalated, resulting in Jamal Hashmi distancing himself from his daughters, particularly opposing their entry into the film industry. Despite initial objections, Tabu, with her real name Tabsum Fatima Hashmi, emerged as a versatile actress in the Indian film industry, starting with her debut in "Pehla Pehla Pyaar" in 1994.
Facing resistance from her father, Tabu embarked on her artistic journey, captivating audiences with her vibrant performances in diverse roles. Her sister, Farah Naz, attempted to reconcile with their father, but Jamal Hashmi remained steadfast in his disapproval of the women in his family pursuing careers in films.
Her career soared, and she became a prominent figure in Bollywood, entertaining audiences with her exceptional acting skills. Despite the initial familial challenges, her journey in the film industry reflects resilience and success, making her a celebrated actress in both India and beyond.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
