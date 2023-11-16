  

Which Pakistani artist is father of Bollywood actress Tabu?

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 16 Nov, 2023
Which Pakistani artist is father of Bollywood actress Tabu?
Source: Tabu (Instagram)

Renowned Bollywood actress Tabu, celebrated for her dynamic performances in the Indian film industry, has an intriguing connection with the Pakistani cinema.

Tabu, born Tabsum Fatima Hashmi on November 4, 1971, is the daughter of Jamal Hashmi, a distinguished Pakistani actor of the 1970s.

Jamal Hashmi rose to prominence when the acclaimed producer and director Ali Affan Siddiqui, seeking a distinctive face for his film, selected him for the groundbreaking movie "Siza." Under the production of Ali Affan Siddiqui, the film garnered immense popularity, leading him to adopting the screen name Jameel Hashmi in the film world.

Hashmi's personal life took a turn when he married Rizwana, a teacher from a Muslim family in Hyderabad, India, and a relative of Indian actress Shabana Azmi. The couple moved to Lahore, Punjab, but their marital bliss faced challenges, eventually leading to his decision to leave the Pakistani film industry and relocate to India.

In India, Jamal's family grew with the birth of two daughters, Tabu and her sister Farah Naz. However, their journey took a poignant turn as domestic issues escalated, resulting in Jamal Hashmi distancing himself from his daughters, particularly opposing their entry into the film industry. Despite initial objections, Tabu, with her real name Tabsum Fatima Hashmi, emerged as a versatile actress in the Indian film industry, starting with her debut in "Pehla Pehla Pyaar" in 1994.

Facing resistance from her father, Tabu embarked on her artistic journey, captivating audiences with her vibrant performances in diverse roles. Her sister, Farah Naz, attempted to reconcile with their father, but Jamal Hashmi remained steadfast in his disapproval of the women in his family pursuing careers in films.

Her career soared, and she became a prominent figure in Bollywood, entertaining audiences with her exceptional acting skills. Despite the initial familial challenges, her journey in the film industry reflects resilience and success, making her a celebrated actress in both India and beyond.

