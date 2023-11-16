Sidhu Moose Wala's new song 'Watch Out' released

In a posthumous musical triumph, the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's duet song, 'Watch Out,' made a spectacular debut on his YouTube channel this Diwali. The release, which had been eagerly anticipated, soared to immediate success, amassing millions of views within hours.

Following the song's launch, Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, expressed gratitude to the fans of the departed artist, revealing that the song had been released two months earlier due to popular demand. The track quickly became a sensation, garnering over 10 million views in the first 30 hours and earning 1.80 million likes from online users by 6 pm on Monday.

The 3.40-minute-long composition, a hallmark of Moose Wala's musical style, revolves around themes of animosity, vengeance, and weaponry. The lyrics, characterized by a strong narrative, issue a bold warning to adversaries, emphasizing the singer's unwavering commitment to revenge and celebration.

The opening lines set the tone, declaring, "We carry either rifles or funerals on the shoulder. For us, revenge or vengeance is a festive celebration." The lyrics, laced with intensity, explicitly caution enemies to brace themselves, promising no mercy if they ever cross paths with the late artist. Specific references to a semi-automatic Turkish-made pistol, Zigana, add a layer of authenticity and grit to the lyrical narrative.

Notably, the song, the fifth posthumous release from the 28-year-old artist-turned-politician, does not feature any video of artists but solely showcases visuals of a tiger, enhancing the thematic impact. Moose Wala's distinctive voice is complemented by Sikander Kahlon, who shares credit for lyrics and composition with the late rapper.

On May 4, 2020, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his native village of Musa in Mansa district, Punjab. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has asserted that the weapons used in the assassination were supplied by a Pakistani arms supplier based in Dubai, identified as Hamid. According to NIA documents submitted in court, Hamid met a Bulandshahr-based arms supplier associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Shahbaz Ansari, in Dubai prior to the singer's killing.

During this meeting, Hamid boasted about his close ties to gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a Canada-based aide of Bishnoi. The NIA's investigation revealed that Ansari had multiple meetings with a Pakistani national named Faizi Khan, who worked as a hawala operator in Dubai and introduced Ansari to Hamid, an arms smuggler. Hamid, during these interactions, disclosed plans to supply assault rifles and other weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, claiming a connection with Goldy Brar. The documents also revealed that the accused involved in Moose Wala's killing were lodged in different jails but maintained communication with Goldy Brar. The plan to assassinate Moose Wala was reportedly formulated after the singer's security was downgraded.

In the wake of Moose Wala's tragic demise near his native village Musa in the Mansa district last year, this musical offering stands as a testament to the enduring impact of his artistry. 'Watch Out' not only pays homage to the late rapper's legacy but also cements his position as a cultural icon, leaving an indelible mark on the world of Punjabi music.



