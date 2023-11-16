This European country is restarting Golden Visa scheme: Details inside

BUDAPEST - Hungary has announced the revival of a residency permit scheme for those investing in high-value property within the European Union country.
Termed the "guest-investor program," the initiative enables individuals who make a minimum investment of €250,000 in local property funds or €500,000 in Hungarian real estate to apply for a 10-year, renewable residency permit.
This legislation, introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration, marks the return of a similar scheme after corruption allegations resulted in the closure of Hungary's golden visa program six years ago. The European Union is still advocating against starting such residency programs on the grounds that they promote and protect illegal activities.
The new Golden Visa scheme comes 6 years after the closure of the previous Golden Visa scheme when a Syrian man under U.S. sanctions received residency status in Hungary, prompting the closure of the scheme.
The golden visa was launched in 2013 and required foreigners to buy a Hungarian bond for up to 300,000 euros to obtain the permit.
As per the proposal tabled on Tuesday, the 'strategically important project' label could also be obtained by an investor buying a Hungarian real-estate fund share worth 250,000 euros or real estate valued at least 500,000 euros in the country.
Moreover, the donation of 1 million euros to public interest asset management foundations would also grant the label of “strategic importance” to investors, opening the door to receive the “guest-investor” status; the donation route has earlier been criticized by EU due to conflicts of interest with the government.
Major European powers have also introduced Golden Visa Schemes including Spain, Portugal, and Greece; however, Portugal also abolished its Golden Visa Scheme.
Portugal became the second country after Ireland to do away with the Golden Visa scheme despite the fact that Portugal saw a total of 41.9 percent increase in investments through this programme last year.
Some say that the scheme was scrapped due to a surge in the prices of real estate and housing rents which made it difficult for locals to secure any place.
Meanwhile, authorities in EU countries have repeatedly pressed all European countries that offer Golden Visas to suspend the program citing that this pathway provides criminals an opportunity to acquire residency.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
