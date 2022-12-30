Search

Immigration

Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

Web Desk 04:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

DOHA - The government of Qatar has returned back to the policy of visa free entry after the FIFA World Cup ended, prompting travelers to make fresh plans.

The fresh announcement says citizens from over 95 countries including Pakistan are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar with varying duration of stay depending on the country of origin. 

For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and those who get the visa can spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.

1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Argentina 3. Austria 4. Bahamas 5. Belgium 6. Bulgaria 7. Croatia 8. Cyprus 9. Czech Republic 10. Denmark  11. Dominican Republic 12. Estonia 13. Finland 14. France 15. Germany 16. Greece 17. Holland 18. Hungary 19. Iceland 20. Italy 21. Latvia 22. Liechtenstein 23. Lithuania 24. Luxembourg 25. Malaysia 26. Malta 27. Netherlands 28. Norway 29. Poland 30. Portugal 31. Romania 32. Serbia 33. Seychelles 34. Slovakia 35. Slovenia 36. Spain 37. Sweden 38. Switzerland 39. Turkey 40. Ukraine 

As far as the nationals of the countries/regions listed below (including Pakistan), the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and those who secure the visa can spend up to 30 days in Qatar.  

1. Andorra 2. Australia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Belarus 5. Bolivia 6. Brazil 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Chile 10. China 11. Colombia 12. Costa Rica 13. Cuba 14. Ecuador 15. Falkland Islands 16. French Guiana 17. Georgia 18. Guyana 19. Hong Kong, China 20. India 21. Indonesia 22. Iran 23. Ireland 24. Japan 25. Kazakhstan 26. Lebanon 27. Macau 28. Macedonia 29. Maldives 30. Mauritius 31. Mexico 32. Moldova 33. Monaco 34. Montenegro 35. New Zealand 36. Pakistan 37. Panama 38. Paraguay 39. Peru 40. Russia 41. Rwanda 42. San Marino 43. Singapore 44. South Africa 45. South Korea 46. Suriname 47. Thailand 48. United Kingdom 49. United States 50. Uruguay 51. Vatican City 52. Venezuela 

Instructions for Pakistan

Nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar during a single or multiple trips with an option to extend the stay for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

  • Passport must be valid for at least 6 months
  • Return ticket must be confirmed
  • Hotel bookings made on Discover Qatar for the duration of the stay   
  • If you are coming directly from Pakistan, a certificate of vaccination against polio is required

As far as Covid restrictions are concerned, Quarantine is no longer mandatory for all travelers arriving from abroad, however, travelers who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Qatar are directed to undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the State of Qatar.

Immigration

Pakistan's Embassy in UAE sets extension period for machine readable passports

07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Free parking, revised metro schedule - Here's how Dubai is welcoming New Year

10:55 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

US among other countries announce COVID restrictions for Chinese travelers

01:14 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Pakistan to impose fine on overstaying foreigners as amnesty ends

09:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Bangladesh allows visa on arrival for Saudis

10:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Morocco's visit visa from Pakistan made easy - Here is the process

07:34 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's Embassy in UAE sets extension period for machine readable ...

07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.5
Euro EUR 260.4 263
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: