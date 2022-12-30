Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

DOHA - The government of Qatar has returned back to the policy of visa free entry after the FIFA World Cup ended, prompting travelers to make fresh plans.

The fresh announcement says citizens from over 95 countries including Pakistan are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar with varying duration of stay depending on the country of origin.

For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver is valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and those who get the visa can spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.

1. Antigua and Barbuda 2. Argentina 3. Austria 4. Bahamas 5. Belgium 6. Bulgaria 7. Croatia 8. Cyprus 9. Czech Republic 10. Denmark 11. Dominican Republic 12. Estonia 13. Finland 14. France 15. Germany 16. Greece 17. Holland 18. Hungary 19. Iceland 20. Italy 21. Latvia 22. Liechtenstein 23. Lithuania 24. Luxembourg 25. Malaysia 26. Malta 27. Netherlands 28. Norway 29. Poland 30. Portugal 31. Romania 32. Serbia 33. Seychelles 34. Slovakia 35. Slovenia 36. Spain 37. Sweden 38. Switzerland 39. Turkey 40. Ukraine

As far as the nationals of the countries/regions listed below (including Pakistan), the waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and those who secure the visa can spend up to 30 days in Qatar.

1. Andorra 2. Australia 3. Azerbaijan 4. Belarus 5. Bolivia 6. Brazil 7. Brunei 8. Canada 9. Chile 10. China 11. Colombia 12. Costa Rica 13. Cuba 14. Ecuador 15. Falkland Islands 16. French Guiana 17. Georgia 18. Guyana 19. Hong Kong, China 20. India 21. Indonesia 22. Iran 23. Ireland 24. Japan 25. Kazakhstan 26. Lebanon 27. Macau 28. Macedonia 29. Maldives 30. Mauritius 31. Mexico 32. Moldova 33. Monaco 34. Montenegro 35. New Zealand 36. Pakistan 37. Panama 38. Paraguay 39. Peru 40. Russia 41. Rwanda 42. San Marino 43. Singapore 44. South Africa 45. South Korea 46. Suriname 47. Thailand 48. United Kingdom 49. United States 50. Uruguay 51. Vatican City 52. Venezuela

Instructions for Pakistan

Nationals of Pakistan can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar during a single or multiple trips with an option to extend the stay for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Passport must be valid for at least 6 months

Return ticket must be confirmed

Hotel bookings made on Discover Qatar for the duration of the stay

If you are coming directly from Pakistan, a certificate of vaccination against polio is required

As far as Covid restrictions are concerned, Quarantine is no longer mandatory for all travelers arriving from abroad, however, travelers who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Qatar are directed to undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the procedures followed in the State of Qatar.