Gold Slips in Pakistani market as per Tola rate dip to Rs356,400

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan witnessed slight drop in the local market on July 26, 2025 Saturday. According to market sources, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs. 300, bringing the new rate to Rs. 356,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs. 257, with the updated price standing at Rs. 305,555.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Type 24K Gold 22K Gold Per Tola Rs.356,400 Rs. 330,733.33 Per 10 Grams Rs356,400 Rs. 283,552.50 Per 1 Gram Rs356,400 Rs. 28,355.25 Per Ounce Rs.356,400 Rs. 803,682.00

On the global front, gold also witnessed a decline. The international price of gold per ounce fell by $3, settling at $3,337.

Market analysts attribute the decline to fluctuations in global demand and currency movements. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on market.