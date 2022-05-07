Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 May 2022

08:35 AM | 7 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 May 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 120,724.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Karachi PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Islamabad PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Peshawar PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Quetta PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Sialkot PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Attock PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Gujranwala PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Jehlum PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Multan PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Bahawalpur PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Gujrat PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Nawabshah PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Chakwal PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Hyderabad PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Nowshehra PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Sargodha PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Faisalabad PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567
Mirpur PKR 131,700 PKR 1,567

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 May 2022
08:15 AM | 6 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 May 2022
08:34 AM | 5 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 May 2022
08:27 AM | 4 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 May 2022
08:10 AM | 2 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 May 2022
08:57 AM | 1 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 2022
08:14 AM | 30 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working experience
06:40 PM | 6 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr