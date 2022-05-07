Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 May 2022
08:35 AM | 7 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,700 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 120,724.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Karachi
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Islamabad
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Peshawar
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Quetta
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Sialkot
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Attock
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Gujranwala
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Jehlum
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Multan
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Gujrat
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Nawabshah
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Chakwal
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Hyderabad
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Nowshehra
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Sargodha
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Faisalabad
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
|Mirpur
|PKR 131,700
|PKR 1,567
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramodern XOS 10.612:14 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 10 of world’s ...12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Man arrested for setting forest on fire to make short video in ...12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Afghans11:34 AM | 7 May, 2022
- Imran Khan reveals reasons for opposing ex-DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz ...10:51 AM | 7 May, 2022
Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working experience
06:40 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Mahira Khan feels she is 'cursed' when it comes to movies09:25 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Kubra Khan and Bilal Khan share hilarious BTS video04:44 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with sizzling ...05:20 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022