Pakistan takes Lead in regional Security Talks with US, Central Asian Defence Powers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan emerged as the epicenter of strategic dialogue by hosting Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad. with an exceptional show of regional unity and military cooperation.

Top defence officials from the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan gathered under one roof and chalked out growing consensus on the urgent need to counter shared security threats in Central and South Asia.

Themed “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace,” the conference signaled a bold move by Pakistan to cement its role as a key player in shaping regional defence strategy and counterterrorism collaboration.

Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) called this an era of evolving hybrid warfare and cross-border threats, the need for unity, military synergy, and trust has never been more critical.

The high-level forum delved deep into pressing issues—from cyber insecurity and violent extremism to the strategic volatility reshaping Asia. Delegates also emphasized the importance of joint military training and coordinated humanitarian responses in times of crisis.

The meeting concluded with a resounding joint commitment to peace, sovereignty, and collective action against terrorism and instability.

Foreign military officials lauded Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in hosting the pivotal summit—one that could reshape the region’s security landscape.