Another Blow to Fitna al-Khawarij as four militants eliminated in Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces intensified anti-terror campaign, killing four militants in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

In the latest operation to crush terrorism, Pakistan’s security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on the night of January 14-15, resulting in the death of four militants.

After an intense exchange of fire, security forces successfully neutralized militants, who were linked to several terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the targeted killing of innocent civilians.

The operation also led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition from dead militants. After the engagement, a sanitization operation is underway in the area to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorist elements.

This operation is part of the broader military effort to curb terrorism across the country. It comes just a day after eight terrorists were killed in two separate incidents in KP, with six militants neutralized in the Tank district and two in the Tirah Valley of the Khyber district.

Pakistan Army chief affirmed that hostile forces continue to suffer losses and that their ability to inflict harm would be systematically destroyed. His remarks come amid increasing violence linked to Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, particularly in border provinces of KP and Balochistan.