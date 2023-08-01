Search

Immigration

Another travel restrictions on Pakistani passengers: Here's the must-have certificate for travel

01:02 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Another travel restrictions on Pakistani passengers: Here's the must-have certificate for travel

ISLAMABAD -  A new travel restriction has been put in place by the government under which outgoing passengers from Pakistan would need to carry a certificate.

The polio vaccination cards of passengers would now be verified at the airports and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has instructed airlines the same. 

As per the new travel restriction, NADRA has imposed a travel ban on passengers without valid polio vaccination cards and directions have been issued in this regard

NADRA has issued instructions to airports across the country to verify the polio cards of passengers before allowing them to board the plane.

In this regard, the passengers intending to travel abroad must carry their updated online polio vaccination cards. It must be kept in mind that the old polio cards issued by NADRA have now expired and only the latest polio cards can be shown for outbound travel.

The restriction comes months after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) abolished COVID-19 vaccination and testing evidence requirements while traveling to and from Pakistan.

Pakistan is amongst the last few countries to be battling with the polio virus which is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

