Working towards “A Greener Pakistan” – an Initiative by a youth activist 

An initiative aimed at preserving the ancient banyan trees have gained traction with the help of a youth activist. The program aims to promote a sustainable way of life by preserving the national heritage of Karachi – Banyan Trees.

The main objective of this initiative is to protect the natural heritage of Karachi and make sure the city of Karachi stays clean and green. Aneeqa Bashir stated that it is important to “acknowledge the critical role of natural heritage in Pakistan’s ecological fabric is the key to promoting sustained environmental discourse that illuminates green heritage preservation as a long-term perspective.”

Aneeqa Bashir, a youth activist and student of Karachi American School (KAS) has decided to take this much-needed step to protect the banyan trees of Karachi. She has received full support from the newly appointed Mayor of Karachi, Mr Murtaza Wahab.

To ensure that the vision of a greener Karachi is achieved, Aneeqa Bashir wants to implement the “Youth Environmental Responsibility Act,” a proposal that seeks to evoke a sense of national responsibility in the youth. The goal of this is to motivate students to plant a seed as a requirement for graduation.

As awareness towards this initiative grows and Banyan tree security has been assured, Aneeqa now wants to create a digital database for this national heritage. She wishes to take her efforts to the next level with the preservation and plantation of the Banyan trees while stepping into the carbon-credit market.