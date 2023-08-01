Search

Pakistan

Working towards “A Greener Pakistan” – an Initiative by a youth activist 

Web Desk 01:53 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Working towards “A Greener Pakistan” – an Initiative by a youth activist 

An initiative aimed at preserving the ancient banyan trees have gained traction with the help of a youth activist. The program aims to promote a sustainable way of life by preserving the national heritage of Karachi – Banyan Trees.

The main objective of this initiative is to protect the natural heritage of Karachi and make sure the city of Karachi stays clean and green. Aneeqa Bashir stated that it is important to “acknowledge the critical role of natural heritage in Pakistan’s ecological fabric is the key to promoting sustained environmental discourse that illuminates green heritage preservation as a long-term perspective.”  

Aneeqa Bashir, a youth activist and student of Karachi American School (KAS) has decided to take this much-needed step to protect the banyan trees of Karachi. She has received full support from the newly appointed Mayor of Karachi, Mr Murtaza Wahab.

To ensure that the vision of a greener Karachi is achieved, Aneeqa Bashir wants to implement the “Youth Environmental Responsibility Act,” a proposal that seeks to evoke a sense of national responsibility in the youth. The goal of this is to motivate students to plant a seed as a requirement for graduation. 

As awareness towards this initiative grows and Banyan tree security has been assured, Aneeqa now wants to create a digital database for this national heritage. She wishes to take her efforts to the next level with the preservation and plantation of the Banyan trees while stepping into the carbon-credit market. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

President Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s unwavering support for Pakistan

12:28 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief, Chinese vice premier discuss bilateral ties, defence cooperation

09:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Pakistan launches Bank of China on 10th anniversary of CPEC

02:20 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Pakistan to hold minerals summit on August 1 to explore local potential

09:54 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

New UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott delighted to arrive in Pakistan

03:29 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

07:15 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Quetta

03:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 1 Aug 2023 

09:02 AM | 1 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 320.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.1 77.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.72
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 1, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (1 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: