Covid test mandatory for India bound passengers from these 6 countries

DELHI - A negative Covid report has been made mandatory for passengers transiting through 6 countries regardless of their originating countries before landing at any Indian airport.

The Indian Union Health Ministry has stated that those who travel from or transit through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to take the Covid test.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in a letter that in the context of the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in some destinations the guidelines were revised and came into effect from January 1, 2023.

The directives say that the test has to be taken within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before the departure.

"This will also apply to transiting passengers through the destinations (mentioned) irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport," Bhushan said in the letter.

"This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10am on Sunday, January 1, 2023," the letter said, adding the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 per cent of travelers regardless of the place of departure shall continue.