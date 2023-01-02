Search

Immigration

Covid test mandatory for India bound passengers from these 6 countries

Web Desk 07:35 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Covid test mandatory for India bound passengers from these 6 countries

DELHI - A negative Covid report has been made mandatory for passengers transiting through 6 countries regardless of their originating countries before landing at any Indian airport.

The Indian Union Health Ministry has stated that those who travel from or transit through China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to take the Covid test.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in a letter that in the context of the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in some destinations the guidelines were revised and came into effect from January 1, 2023.

The directives say that the test has to be taken within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before the departure.

"This will also apply to transiting passengers through the destinations (mentioned) irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport," Bhushan said in the letter.

"This arrangement is in practice with effect from 10am on Sunday, January 1, 2023," the letter said, adding the existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 per cent of travelers regardless of the place of departure shall continue.

Immigration

Asian Tourist hotspot mulls free Covid booster shots for travelers

08:44 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

China bound passengers from UAE to undergo Covid test

07:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Stuck in career Planning? These are the top sought after jobs in UAE for 2023

09:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Qatar resumes visa free entry for over 95 countries including Pakistan

04:53 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

US among other countries announce COVID restrictions for Chinese travelers

01:14 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Hong Kong lifts Covid restrictions in major tourism push

09:48 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Dubai suspends tax on alcohol sale to woo foreign tourists

08:00 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: