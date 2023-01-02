Original passport must for travel despite Absher platform

RIYADH -The citizens must carry the original passport with them while traveling despite the Absher platform in place, it has emerged.

The Saudi Arabia' General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) recently launched Absher platform after which it was assumed that viewing a photo of the passport through it was enough to travel; however, carrying the original passport is a must even after the platform.

The Jawazat had launched the service of viewing the digital passport on Absher platform but it has now been confirmed that the passport photo does not enable the citizens to travel outside Saudi Arabia, as they are required to bring the original passport, or the national ID when traveling to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Jawazat affirmed that it will continue to offer the best technical services, as well as providing digital solutions to all beneficiaries, which would facilitate them in completing their transactions electronically.

A few days ago, the authorities had also said that any citizen could update his electronic passport through Absher platform and visit the local passport office without an appointment to have the old passport examined.