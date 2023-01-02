Search

Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she got married to Khawaja Khizer

Noor Fatima 08:29 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Saheefa Jabbar reveals how she got married to Khawaja Khizer
Source: Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (Instagram)

Lollywood's up-and-coming supermodel turned actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has been taking the internet by storm every other day with her quirky personality and charisma.

The 34-year-old star's professional and private lives are equally interesting as she often divulges details of her off-screen life which end up melting the hearts of netizens.  

During a recent appearance on the show Hasna Mana Hai, Khattak revealed the hilarious story behind her marriage to her husband, Khawaja Khizer Hussain. 

Being the epitome of the trope of "friends to lovers," Khattak and Khizer were friends during their university years. Although the couple was initially just friends, they later married unexpectedly.

The 2018 Hum Style Awards Best Rising Star recipient suggested that she used to be a ‘'Tom Boy'’ back in the day. Khattak wasn't exactly Khizer's type as he would ask her to find a match for marriage. The Bhool actress revealed that she matched several girls with Khizer but all of them had been engaged. Lo and behold, the friends ended up marrying each other after some time in 2017. 

On the work front, Khattak was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain, and Log Kya Kahenge.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

