Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her makeup artist goes viral
Share
Model-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khatak has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.
This time around, the Teri Meri Kahani actor is storming the internet over a viral video where she can be playfully spotted slapping her makeup artist.
Under the guise of re-touching her makeup and hair, Saheefa and her makeup artist aka stylist can be seen in the frame.
As the camera zooms in, Saheefa notices and understands that she is being shot and playfully hits her makeup artist and reprimands his naughty antics.
View this post on Instagram
Even though it is evident from the video that the actress and the makeup artist share a very friendly bond, netizens rightfully pointed out that physically hitting a person in particular your friends or co-worker is wrong.
On the work front, Saheefa also received awards for Best Emerging Model at the Lux Style Awards and Hum Awards.
Moreover, she made her acting debut by playing the leading lady in the drama serials “Teri Meri Kahani” and “Beti”.
View this post on Instagram
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak's new dance video goes ... 01:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has left her fans swooned with her killer dance moves. Taking to her ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- SHC issues notices to husband of Dua Zehra, cops on teen’s alleged ...04:49 PM | 10 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to leave for London today as Nawaz summons party leaders ...04:15 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Pakistan dispatches second relief consignment to flood-hit Afghanistan02:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
-
- Dania reveals hidden side of Aamir Liaquat’s personality in new ...12:15 AM | 10 May, 2022
- 'Naya Naya': Former Strings member Bilal Maqsood releases first solo10:59 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022