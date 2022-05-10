Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her makeup artist goes viral

Web Desk
03:40 PM | 10 May, 2022
Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her makeup artist goes viral
Source: Saheefa Jabbar (Instagram)
Model-actor Saheefa Jabbar Khatak has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.

This time around, the Teri Meri Kahani actor is storming the internet over a viral video where she can be playfully spotted slapping her makeup artist.

Under the guise of re-touching her makeup and hair, Saheefa and her makeup artist aka stylist can be seen in the frame.

As the camera zooms in, Saheefa notices and understands that she is being shot and playfully hits her makeup artist and reprimands his naughty antics.

Even though it is evident from the video that the actress and the makeup artist share a very friendly bond, netizens rightfully pointed out that physically hitting a person in particular your friends or co-worker is wrong.

On the work front, Saheefa also received awards for Best Emerging Model at the Lux Style Awards and Hum Awards.

Moreover, she made her acting debut by playing the leading lady in the drama serials “Teri Meri Kahani” and “Beti”.

