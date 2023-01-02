Search

Feroze Khan under fire for celebrating New Year party

Web Desk 09:24 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Feroze Khan under fire for celebrating New Year party
Source: Feroze Khan (Instagram)

The New Year has just begun and Lollywood's handsome hunk Feroze Khan is already under public scrutiny.

Roped in a bunch of controversies previously, Khan's rollercoaster life doesn't seem to come to a stop. From his messy divorce with Syeda Aliza Sultan to the virtual spat with Shaniera Akram, the Khaani famed actor is making headlines once again for celebrating the New Year party despite suggesting to his fans not to follow the Western culture. 

Social media users are disgruntled with the Romeo Weds Heer star for his double standards as he had been posting religious quotes and sermons from religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on the celebration of New Year's Eve. The lecture shared by Khan suggested that men and women should refrain from mixed gatherings where everyone would be dancing together. Khan urged people to spread the word and follow the teachings, however, the actor sought an exemption for himself. 

Later on, the Gul-e-Rana actor was spotted celebrating this New year accompanied by his sister and actress, Humaima Malick, and even posted a picture that irked social media users who then lambasted the 32-year-old actor for not practicing what he preached earlier.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Romeo Weds Heer, Dil Kiya Karay, Ishqiya, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, and Habs.

