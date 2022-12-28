Feroze Khan has a message for the haters

Feroze Khan is known for playing the heartthrob who is wanted by women and goes for that tough look effortlessly. This year, he very convincingly played the role in Aye Musht-e-Khaak and Habs.

Apart from his successful acting stints, the Khuda aur Muhabbat actor's fame went downhill after he receive backlash from fans and celebs alike due to the evidence of domestic abuse submitted in court by his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan.

In response, the Tich Button actor has continuously shared messages on his social media for all his critics. His latest message says that he has left all his matters upto fate.

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan’s divorce gained attention when Aliza Sultan announced her separation on social media and accused Feroze Khan, an actor, of hitting her physically.

On the work front, FK has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar. The star-studded cast includes Shah’s real-life sister Irsa Ghazal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.

Written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, the blockbuster drama serial has a 9.5 rating on IMDb.