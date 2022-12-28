Pakistani TikToker Ayesha’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha Mano, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, continues to remain in the spotlight.
This time around, the TikTok star made her fans swoon over her with her stunning dance moves on another famous Bollywood song "Tere Chakkar Mein" (feat. Pranjal Dahiya).
In the new dance clip, which is making rounds on the internet, Ayesha can be seen grooving to the famous song and needless to say, her killer dance moves are hypnotizing.
The dance video is spreading like wildfire online and has amassed more than 130,000 views in a short span of time.
Ayesha grabbed the netizens’ attention with her performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja”.
Several celebrities including Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit jumped onto “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” bandwagon to recreate the dance moves of the viral girl.
