Katrina Kaif falls prey to 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' virus
MUMBAI – A Pakistani TikTok girl has become a social media sensation overnight after a video of her dancing to the remix of an Indian song at a wedding went viral.
Aspiring actress Ayesha, nikcknamed as Mano, danced her heart out to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja" at her friend’s wedding earlier this month.
As Ayesha's dance video was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated and celebrities and TikTokers started recreating it. Now Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has joined the viral trend.
The Tiger Zinda Hai star looks stunning in the revealing grey-coloured saree, as she dances to the beat of the evergreen song.
