Celebrities attend Maryam Rashdi's birthday

Noor Fatima
07:59 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Celebrities attend Maryam Rashdi's birthday
Source: Rafay Rashdi (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for the wife of Pakistani producer Rafay Rashdi, Maryam Rashdi. The wife of the talented and accomplished director witnessed many of the Lollywood celebrities attending her birthday party.

The star-studded event received major attention on social media as A-list stars and supermodels were in attendance for the luxurious and lavish party.

Rashdi hails from an influential political family. The ace filmmaker and drama producer is currently basking in the success of his latest drama serial Badshah Begum which has garnered widespread recognition and accolades.

To honour his darling wife's birthday, Rashdi hosted a grand birthday bash that seemed no less than the Met Gala after-party. The event witnessed celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Mansha Pasha, Ali Gul Pir, Komal Meer, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, and many others posing for the cameras.

The O Rangreza producer also took to Instagram to wish his wife.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rafay Rashdi (@rafayrashdi)

On the work front, Rashdi has produced and directed numerous drama serials including Breakup Ke Baad, Baandi, Dildariyan, BadshahBegum, Wo Aik Pal, and Thora Jee Le.  

Rafay Rashdi brings Pakistan’s first online ... 09:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2018

Karachi- Online streaming websites like Hulu and Netflix are creating space for original productions to be aired ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray ...
07:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Meher Bano's new bold photo sets internet on fire
06:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Shahveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with ...
05:17 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Fawad Khan celebrates 41st birthday in style
04:06 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Viral video: Father-daughter dance wins over ...
06:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
Varun Dhawan opens up about crushing on Sania ...
04:50 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ dance trend
07:12 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr