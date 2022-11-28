Celebrities attend Maryam Rashdi's birthday

Congratulations are in order for the wife of Pakistani producer Rafay Rashdi, Maryam Rashdi. The wife of the talented and accomplished director witnessed many of the Lollywood celebrities attending her birthday party.

The star-studded event received major attention on social media as A-list stars and supermodels were in attendance for the luxurious and lavish party.

Rashdi hails from an influential political family. The ace filmmaker and drama producer is currently basking in the success of his latest drama serial Badshah Begum which has garnered widespread recognition and accolades.

To honour his darling wife's birthday, Rashdi hosted a grand birthday bash that seemed no less than the Met Gala after-party. The event witnessed celebrities including Zara Noor Abbas, Mansha Pasha, Ali Gul Pir, Komal Meer, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, and many others posing for the cameras.

The O Rangreza producer also took to Instagram to wish his wife.

On the work front, Rashdi has produced and directed numerous drama serials including Breakup Ke Baad, Baandi, Dildariyan, BadshahBegum, Wo Aik Pal, and Thora Jee Le.