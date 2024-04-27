Om Fahad: Iraqi female TikTok star murdered outside her home in Baghdad

BAGHDAD – Iraqi social media star Om Fahad, aka Ghufran Sawadi, was tragically killed outside her home in the country's capital Baghdad.
Reports in international media suggest an attack by a motorbike-borne unidentified gunman who sprayed bullets at her as Om was leaving her house.
Her tragic killing sparked huge outroar on social media while Iraqi interior ministry has launched an investigation into her murder.
Iraqi social media star ‘Influencer’ Om Fahad has been assassinated by Iranian militias of the Hashd Al Shaabi (PMF) today in Baghdad (Iraq)— ScharoMaroof (@ScharoMaroof) April 26, 2024
She didn’t engage in politics or similar but was often attacked by these factions for her ‚liberal lifestyle‘
Enraging: her social… pic.twitter.com/6nOGV5twZL
Fahad got popular on TikTok for her dance videos, but she faced legal troubles in recent years for content deemed to be against public morality.
She was also at odds with another Iraqi social media star, Dalia Naeem, as latter had been threatening to expose Fahad's alleged relationship with high-ranking Iraqi officials, per reports.
Last year, Om Fahad was sentenced to six months in jail for posting bold videos that violated public morality. Iraqi officials started crackdown on social media content considered to be against Iraqi morals and traditions, leading to the establishment of an interior ministry committee to monitor platforms like TikTok and YouTube for offensive material.
Several TikTok stars were held as part of this campaign and were later released.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
