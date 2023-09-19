Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha's colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pictures and Videos)

Wedding season in Pakistan continued again with the start of Rabiul Awwal month and the latest to kick start their glittering wedding festivities are Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha – the daughter of cricket great Shahid Afridi.
Celebrations are in full swing for Afridi as the wedding and walima are slated to be held this week. Lately, Mehndi pictures and videos surfaced online, showing Afridi’s house adorned immaculately.
In the pictures and videos, Shaheen Afridi and his father-in-law, Shahid Afridi can be seen having a conversation and the duo later spotted enjoying a meal.
The event was reportedly attended by close relatives, friends, and members from the cricket fraternity, and showbiz.
A clip captured Shaheen in a pristine white shalwar kameez which he paired with a delicate light pink waistcoat. The radiant bride, Ansha Afridi also garnered limelight. For the event, she opted for a striking green sharara adorned with a profusion of colorful flowers.
Afridis are set to tie the knot and they will throw two lavish receptions, one in Karachi and the other in Islamabad.
The couple's nikah was solemnised earlier this year.
