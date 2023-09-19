Shaheen Afridi all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi today

Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter in Karachi.

The Nikah ceremony of Afridi, 23, was held in February this year, and the rest of the ceremonies are slated to be held in September, before the World Cup.

The wedding ceremony is going to be held in Karachi today while Valima's reception will be held on September 21 in the capital Islamabad, media reports claimed.

Earlier this year, legend cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed Shaheen's wedding festivities will begin in September this year.

AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other.



Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AAqw4v6F9L — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023

In the Nikah ceremony, a reception was held where top cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan, and celebs graced the event.