Shaheen Afridi all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi today

09:42 AM | 19 Sep, 2023
Shaheen Afridi all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi today
Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to tie the knot with daughter of former skipper Shahid Afridi’s daughter in Karachi.

The Nikah ceremony of Afridi, 23, was held in February this year, and the rest of the ceremonies are slated to be held in September, before the World Cup.

The wedding ceremony is going to be held in Karachi today while Valima's reception will be held on September 21 in the capital Islamabad, media reports claimed.

Earlier this year, legend cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed Shaheen's wedding festivities will begin in September this year.

In the Nikah ceremony, a reception was held where top cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan, and celebs graced the event.

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

