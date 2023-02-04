Search

LifestyleSportsViral

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

Web Desk 12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!
Source: social media

Pakistan's ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

As social media users and fans of pacer were eagerly waiting for the pictures from the event, Shahid Afridi shared the first picture from his daughter’s wedding day, introducing Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Sharing an emotional post on Twitter, Afridi called his daughter the most beautiful flower of the garden, saying they [daughter] blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart, he said.

“As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah Afridi, congratulations to the two of them”, he wrote by sharing two pictures showing the couple for the first time.

One of the pictures shows Afridi kissing his wife on the forehead, in a gesture of love and respect, while the second picture shows a group of cricketers including Babar Azam posing at the wedding event.

Another picture shared online shows couple sitting next to each other, posing with wedding guests.

The post raked thousands of views in a short time as social media users and fans are eagerly waiting for wedding insights as much of the event remained under wraps due to privacy.

The 22-year-old cricketer is now the son-in-law of legendary cricketer and former Pakistani team's captain — Shahid Afridi. Married to Ansha Afridi, the star couple of the cricket world is gathering congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.

The star-studded affair, with many of Afridi's teammates, is the highlight of today. Held in Karachi, the Nikkah ceremony looked something straight out of a fairytale.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

Shaheen has become the talk of the town after the news of his nuptials spread like wildfire. Many of his fans have taken to social media to send their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Tickets for PSL8 go on sale tomorrow; check out the prices here

08:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

07:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

06:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Wedding bells ring for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

08:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi

04:48 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Haris Rauf sends well wishes to Shaheen Afridi on his Nikkah in video message

04:08 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'Could Jack have survived?' director James Cameron answers the ...

02:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4th February  2023

08:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.2
Euro EUR 300.98 301.58
UK Pound Sterling GBP 337.01 337.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 189 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202.2
China Yuan CNY 39.67 39.73
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: