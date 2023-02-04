First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

Pakistan's ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of Shahid Afridi in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

As social media users and fans of pacer were eagerly waiting for the pictures from the event, Shahid Afridi shared the first picture from his daughter’s wedding day, introducing Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Sharing an emotional post on Twitter, Afridi called his daughter the most beautiful flower of the garden, saying they [daughter] blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart, he said.

“As a parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah Afridi, congratulations to the two of them”, he wrote by sharing two pictures showing the couple for the first time.

One of the pictures shows Afridi kissing his wife on the forehead, in a gesture of love and respect, while the second picture shows a group of cricketers including Babar Azam posing at the wedding event.

Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘 pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023

Another picture shared online shows couple sitting next to each other, posing with wedding guests.

The post raked thousands of views in a short time as social media users and fans are eagerly waiting for wedding insights as much of the event remained under wraps due to privacy.

The 22-year-old cricketer is now the son-in-law of legendary cricketer and former Pakistani team's captain — Shahid Afridi. Married to Ansha Afridi, the star couple of the cricket world is gathering congratulatory messages from their millions of fans.

The star-studded affair, with many of Afridi's teammates, is the highlight of today. Held in Karachi, the Nikkah ceremony looked something straight out of a fairytale.

Shaheen has become the talk of the town after the news of his nuptials spread like wildfire. Many of his fans have taken to social media to send their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.