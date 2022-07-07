Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video goes viral
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video goes viral
Source: @haniaheheofficial (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani star actress and model Hania Aamir is known for being an absolute sweetheart who is adored by the masses but this time the Ishqiya star has created an uproar on the internet.

In the recent clip, the 25-year-old can be seen having fun by showing off gains. The fashionista dropped a story on Instagram giving an insight into the effort she puts in to achieve perfect physique.

Donning a black top, the 25-year-old can be seen doing crunches to tone abdominal muscles however the netizens were unable to digest Hania's workout as they flocked to the comment section to express their feelings which resulted in massive backlash.

The Janaan star previously stepped back from being active on social sites after the trolling intensified given her unapologetic statements that received immense backlash.

The Pakistani star appeared in many famous projects including Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

More From This Category
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Netizens slam Pakistani celebrities over skin ...
04:10 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Ms Marvel Episode 5 - Fans fall in love with ...
03:32 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
'Bakhtawar' - Teasers of Yumna Zaidi's upcoming ...
03:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Alyzeh Gabol, husband Zoraiz Malik expecting ...
11:36 AM | 7 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani leaves fans mesmerised with new video
06:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr