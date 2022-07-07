Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video goes viral
Share
Pakistani star actress and model Hania Aamir is known for being an absolute sweetheart who is adored by the masses but this time the Ishqiya star has created an uproar on the internet.
In the recent clip, the 25-year-old can be seen having fun by showing off gains. The fashionista dropped a story on Instagram giving an insight into the effort she puts in to achieve perfect physique.
Donning a black top, the 25-year-old can be seen doing crunches to tone abdominal muscles however the netizens were unable to digest Hania's workout as they flocked to the comment section to express their feelings which resulted in massive backlash.
The Janaan star previously stepped back from being active on social sites after the trolling intensified given her unapologetic statements that received immense backlash.
The Pakistani star appeared in many famous projects including Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- State Bank of Pakistan jacks up interest rate to 15pc, highest ever ...05:36 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022