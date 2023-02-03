Shaheen Shah Afridi ties the knot with Ansha Afridi in Karachi

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, the second eldest daughter of ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi at a Nikkah ceremony.

Photos posted on social media show the groom and his father-in-law sitting in a a mosque for the Nikkah ceremony.

The event was attended by several prominent cricketers and other personalities.

https://twitter.com/AhtashamRiaz_/status/1621482562416672768/photo/1

The fast bowler became engaged to Ansha two years ago. According to sources close to the families, the Mehendi ceremony also took place yesterday. It is reported that the wedding celebrations will follow Afridi tribal traditions.

Recently, an online invitation card for Afridi and Ansha was blowing up on the internet. The invitation featured their names and a "Save the Date" message, confirming that their Nikkah ceremony will take place on February 3.

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi wedding card. pic.twitter.com/cvrdOmcKEV — Kifayat Ali (@KiffayatAli) February 1, 2023

Recently, event planner Gathering.pk shared a sneak peek on their Instagram of the groom and the wedding decorations. The groom appears to be beaming with happiness, and the celebration looks grand.

Afridi, who was unable to participate in the recent home series due to injury, was expected to sign with the Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season of PSL 8, but has decided to prioritize his wedding over the major cricket competition. Further reports indicate that the remaining wedding events will occur after the bride has completed her studies.