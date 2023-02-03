Search

Pakistan

Lahore court orders release of Imran Riaz Khan after dismissing hate speech case

Web Desk 05:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Lahore court orders release of Imran Riaz Khan after dismissing hate speech case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A court in the Punjab capital on Friday ordered the release of TV anchor Imran Riaz Khan after discharging a hate speech case against him.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the defiant journalist from the Lahore airport when he reached there to aboard a flight to the United Arab Emirates in the case registered over making provocative speech at a conference.

The TV anchor was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk today where he was represented by Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. The FIA sought physical remand of Khan for interrogation while the defence lawyer opposed it.

After hearing arguments, the judge dismissed the case against the journalist and ordered authorities to release him immediately.

It was the second time that Imran Riaz was arrested he was first detained in July last year after being booked in over a dozen cases. He was later released on bail by Lahore High Court (LHC).

