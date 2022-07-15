Imran Riaz Khan stopped from leaving Pakistan at Lahore airport
Web Desk
02:55 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Imran Riaz Khan stopped from leaving Pakistan at Lahore airport
Source: Imran Riaz Khan (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was barred from boarding a flight to Dubai at Lahore airport. 

The defiant journalist, who was recently released on bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) after he was arrested earlier this month in multiple cases related to treason and incitement of violence, reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport Friday morning. 

He wanted to fly to Dubai to take medical tests as his doctors believe that he was given something suspicious to eat during detention that could be dangerous for him. 

“I had to take some tests. So, I can prove what has been attempted but stopped at airport,” Khan said in a tweet.

His lawyer Mia Ali Ashfaq said that his client was barred by the authorities at the airport as his name was on the no-fly list. 

“You will be responsible if his [Imran Riaz Khan] health condition deteriorates,” he said while apparently addressing the government. 

Reports said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) place Imran Riaz Khan's name on its watch list at a request made by the Punjab Police.

Lahore court grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz ... 06:44 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested in several cases including treason, gets bail as a ...

More From This Category
Suleman Shahbaz declared proclaimed offender in ...
03:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Lt Col Laeeq: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz grieved ...
02:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in ...
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt ...
01:17 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Resolution submitted in Senate seeking ...
12:33 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
First post-Hajj flight with 213 pilgrims lands in ...
11:48 AM | 15 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Hareem Shah, husband 'arrested' in Türkiye
01:44 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr