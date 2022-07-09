Lahore court grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz Khan on Eid holiday

LAHORE – Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested in several cases including treason, gets bail as a court in Punjab capital took up the matter on a public holiday.

Reports in local media said the anchorperson was presented in Lahore Cantt Court while his counsel requested the judge to grant him bail and suspend his arrest.

The defiant journalist was greeted by several journalists and friends including anchorperson Arif Hameed Bhatti. Speaking after getting bail, Imran Riaz turned emotional as he mentioned demise of his close friend.

Khan is facing serious charges including treasons while he was detained by Attock police near Islamabad on Tuesday night. He gets relief by a local court on Thursday, only to be immediately arrested by a team of Chakwal police outside the courtroom.

The TV host was then shifted to Lahore, after which a local court of Chakwal district allowed his judicial remand.

Another case was filed against him on charges of abetment of mutiny and criticism of state institutions. The complainant maintained that Imran accused institutions of violating human rights and damaging the state by indulging in politics. He was also accused of putting institutions’ integrity at stake.

On the other hand, Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the incumbent authorities to release the senior journalist and ensure that press can work without fear.

Imran’s case is among several cases that were lodged against journalists for allegedly spreading hate against state institutions.