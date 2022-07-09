Hira Mani shares photos in rain to stir storm on social media
Hira Mani is undoubtedly one of the leading Lollywood divas with a massive fan following, but the gorgeous actress is truly a child at heart who loves rain.
During the Monsoon season, the Ibn-e-Hawwa actor was spotted dancing in rain. The 33-year-old let loose her inner heroine and danced her heart out.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the DoBol star gave a glimpse of her rain dance to her admires. Dressed in a beautiful yellow saree, the Kashf star shared a carousel of stunning snaps.
"Baaaaarishhhhhhhh or ye peeleee saaareee !! Koi tou rok ley ❤️", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actress.
Needless to say, Mani’s childlike innocence shines through as the camera captures her channelling filmy vibes. She is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her professional and personal life with utmost grace.
On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.
