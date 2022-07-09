PM Shehbaz sends Eid wishes to Türkiye in call with President Erdogan
08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz sends Eid wishes to Türkiye in call with President Erdogan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephone call on Saturday, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Türkiye on the happy occasion of Eidul Adha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

The Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan.

In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government's steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

PM Shehbaz then conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022.

