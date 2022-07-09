Yasir Hussain reveals which political party he supports

Popular actor-host Yasir Hussain is known for his outspoken personality, be it on social media, TV appearances or in interviews.

In a recent interview with Sohail Warraich on Geo News show "Aik Din Geo Ke Sath", the Jhooti actor opened up about which political party he supports.

The 38-year-old actor also expressed interest in playing the roles of famous social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi, poet Jaun Elia, and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari.

"Aik din geo k sath matlab mery sath geo per aik din. Han kuch aisa hi. @harpalgeotv", captioned the Baandi actor as he gave a sneak peek into his latest interview.

The Badshah Begum actor began his career in theatre dramas and rose to prominence for his performances and TV screenplays. He has many successful dramas and films to his credit.

On the work front, Yasir Hussain won the Best Actor for Javed Iqbal'at UK Asian Film Festival. The film has won multiple awards at the UK Asian Film Festival, despite getting banned in Pakistan.