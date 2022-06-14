Namra Shahid’s bold honeymoon photos go viral
Pakistani actress Namra Shahid left her fans swooned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.
Namra along with her husband jetted off to Dubai for a fairytale honeymoon after a grand wedding ceremony as they shared glimpses from their trip on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Namra has been regularly posting about their romantic getaway ever since they landed in Dubai. She has been sharing their loved-up photos from Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Namra Shahid is a talented actress, model and host who started her showbiz career in 2016. Namra has marked herself in industry with her remarkable acting skills and good looks. A few months back, Namra tied the knot with Zakaria Khar.
