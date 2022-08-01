Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg
Share
A gang of gunmen forced their way into a music video shoot and raped eight young women from the cast in Johannesburg, South Africa. police said Friday.
The police have arrested three out of 20 suspects so far over the Thursday attack on the outskirts of Krugersdorp, a small town west of Johannesburg, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated.
According to the police, the gang of gunmen attacked the models when they were preparing the set for the shoot.
The models were aged between 18 and 35, said the police, adding that one of the victims was raped by 10 men and another by eight. The police added that the women were also stripped naked and the suspects robbed them of their personal belongings.
"It looks like they are foreign nationals, basically they are zama zamas," said the police, "referring to people who illegally exploit mines in the country."
Moreover, President Cyril Ramaphosa directed the police that the suspects should be "apprehended and dealt with".
As per the statistics, sexual assault has been noted to be grossly under-reported in South Africa. But on average, one such crime is reported to the police every 12 minutes in the country.
Pregnant goat dies after gang rape in India 10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
CHANDIGARH – In a ruthless incident in the southwestern coastal state of India, a hotel worker has been arrested ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Australian skipper Pat Cummins marries longtime love Becky Boston in ...11:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Hareem Farooq requests help for flood-stricken people in Balochistan11:16 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as Pakistan Army ...10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Flood devastation: PM Shehbaz orders action over poor arrangements ...10:38 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Syed Jibran recalls hilarious slap scene with Sajal Aly09:55 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Merub Ali reacts to brutal trolling over her weight10:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022