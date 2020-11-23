YouTuber Umar Khan ties the knot
Renowned YouTuber Umar Khan recently tied the knot and shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram.
Smiling brightly, the groom twirls his bride wearing a navy suit, while the bride dons a gorgeous mint green and pink lengha with golden embellishments. The couple got hitched in an opulent day-time ceremony filled with love and laughter.
The event was attended by Khan's close friends and family. Apart from his official announcement, here are some videos from the all the festivities:
Ukhano was accused of misconduct by multiple women in July 2019. All allegations were declared false by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after a detailed investigation in March 2020.
We wish the newlyweds a happy married life ahead!
