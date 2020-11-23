PM invites Afghan cricket team to tour Pakistan

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Afghan cricket team to tour Pakistan during his Kabul visit.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said talks with the Afghanistan cricket officials will soon be initiated to explore the possibilities.

Wasim said, the two boards will work together to open a window in this regard and every effort will be made to make the series possible. As we all know that next year of Pakistan team is very busy, we will try to open a window for Afghanistan. If next year’s window is not possible, we will make it possible in 2022 and for that, we need immediate action.

Pakistan has supported the Afghan cricket team from the beginning and Rashid Latif and Inzamam-ul-Haq had trained them, he added.

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan on Twitter said, Pleased to see respected PM @ImranKhanPTI together with my Pre.@ashrafghani & meeting my team. I strongly believe that sport has the power to inspire & unit people. Sport creates hope,unity, love & peace. Wish one day our national teams can host each other at home & play cricket.

He highlighted the additional expenditures during a pandemic. He said hotel accommodation and air travel costs have all gone up, but we will not call it an expense, it is an investment, we will continue to invest because of cricket because this investment will benefit the country.

“We launched domestic cricket activities at the end of September, including under-19, series against Zimbabwe and PSL matches, which benefited the hotel industry,” he said.

“Hotel industry experts tell us that they have secured 5,000 jobs in the current situation,” he added.