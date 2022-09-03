Shadab Khan dedicates victory over Hong Kong to Pakistani flood victims
06:01 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Shadab Khan dedicates victory over Hong Kong to Pakistani flood victims
DUBAI – Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has dedicated the victory over Hong Kong in Asia Cup to the victims of the devastating floods.

In a social media post, Khan said this victory is dedicated to all those affected by floods in Pakistan. “We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts,” the cricket star added.

The 23-year-old further requested that anyone who can help must donate to the victims as the country is experiencing its worst floods in recent memory.

Last week, the Pakistan cricket Men in Green also sported black armbands in solidarity with people affected by floods in the match against India.

Pakistan Cricket Board further pledged to donate the gate proceeds from the first T20i against England to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

On Friday, Babar XI beat Hong Kong by 155 runs in the knockout game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, making it to the Super Four Stage.

Pakistan set a 194-run target for Hong Kong. Chasing the target, the entire Hong Kong team collapsed at 38 runs. Pakistan's Shadab Khan took four wickets, Mohammad Nawaz 3, Naseem Shah 2, and Shahnawaz Dahani 1.

Star batter Rizwan remained the top scorer with 78 runs (not out). Fakhar Zaman scored 53 runs and Khushdil Shah 35 runs (not out). Hong Kong bowlers didn't show an up-to-the-mark performance as they could pick only two wickets.

