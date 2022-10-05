ICC T20 rankings: India’s Yadav edges closer to Pakistan's Rizwan in battle for top spot

Indian flamboyant hitter Suryakumar Yadav edged closer to Pakistani star opener Mohammad Rizwan who stayed intact on the much-sought slot of top batter in T20 format.

The race to be the top ranked T20I batter in the world has intensified as the two players, who are from rival sides, trying their utmost to bag the covered spot, bringing into the frame professional pride.

Lately, the sensational innings from Indian player took him to career-best in the T20I ranking. He remained top batsman for a short period, till Wednesday, where Pakistani batter and wicketkeeper moved back up to No. 1 with 854 points. Suryakumar.

Meanwhile, Pakistani player finished T20I series against England as the leading run scorer after smashing 316 runs in six games, he was rested in second last match.

Top 5 batters in ICC T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan – 854

Suryakumar Yadav – 838

Babar Azam – 801

Aiden Markram – 777

Dawid Malan – 733

Moving further on list issued by world cricket body, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains third on the latest T20I batter rankings as he is struggling with his form.

Indian vice-captain KL Rahul also advances with his A-game against Proteas, while South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and top-order performer David Miller moved up. His team-mate Ben Duckett also advances eight spots to equal 24th after series after clinching series against Men in Green.

On bowling side, Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood holds the top spot, Tabraiz Shamsi and Adil Rashid each drop three spots inside the top 10, and Rashid Khan jumping two places.