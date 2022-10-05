Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photos set internet on fire
02:53 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic can leave the internet into a frenzy with one click and today is no exception either.

Being an avid social media user, the 28-year-old posts drop-dead-gorgeous pictures which are adored by her massive fan following and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps them hooked.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Esra smilingly posed for the camera in a casual chic dress looking absolutely adorable. Beaming with happiness, the actress can be spotted at vacationing in style.

Esra became a household name in Pakistan after PM Imran Khan directed the authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan.

On the work front, Esra was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

